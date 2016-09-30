"Is everybody here ready to transform America?" asked Mr. Sanders at a University of New Hampshire rally amid heavy applause.

On Wednesday, former Democratic primary rivals Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders teamed up in a bid to charm America’s youth, as recent polls showed Ms. Clinton’s lead slip dramatically among voters aged 18-34. They are a demographic that proved key to both of U.S. President Barack Obama’s presidential wins.

“Is everybody here ready to transform America?” asked Mr. Sanders at a University of New Hampshire rally amid heavy applause.

While millennials flocked to Mr. Sanders as he pledged to fight income inequality and provide free state university education, Ms. Clinton has struggled to appeal among young voters. The latest Quinnipiac poll showed Ms. Clinton at just 31 per cent among the key demographic, a razor-thin lead over Republican Mr. Trump’s 26 per cent.

After warmly embracing Mr. Sanders in New Hampshire, Ms. Clinton said she was “proud of the primary campaign Bernie and I ran, based on issues not insults”.

Education plan



Speaking to students who pay upwards of $28,000 annually in tuition at the University of New Hampshire, the pair focused on Ms. Clinton’s education plan, which was largely inspired by Mr. Sanders’s primary platform.

Mr. Sanders praised Ms. Clinton’s project to eliminate tuition at public universities for families making less than $125,000, as well as expanding loan forgiveness programmes and interest payment breaks.