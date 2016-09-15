Opinion polls do not reveal an encouraging picture for the Democrats, though.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton returns to campaign on Thursday – after a three-day break due to illness – armed with a doctor’s certificate that she is fit to be President and new data that shows American incomes have recovered to pre-2008 levels. President Barack Obama and Ms. Clinton have pivoted their campaign pitch around the data this week that recorded substantial income growth in 2015, contesting Republican Donald Trump’s narrative of an America in decline.

Economic distress experienced by the middle class is at the core of the ongoing political turmoil that is fuelling Mr. Trump.

But the catch in the latest economic data is that while the incomes have returned to 2008 levels for many, they are still below 1999 levels, and more people are doing more work to keep their finances stable.

Opinion poll no good for Democrats

Meanwhile, opinion poll data is hardly encouraging for the Democrats. On Thursday, the RealClearPolitics average of national polls gives Ms. Clinton a lead of 1.8 percentage points, 45.8 to Mr. Trump’s 44 points. A New York Times/CBS poll has Ms. Clinton leading by two percentage points among likely voters. In battleground states, or states that flip between the parties, the contest appears getting closer, eroding the overwhelming lead that Ms. Clinton had even weeks ago.

Mr. Trump, who had taken a break from his constant sniping at her alleged lack of stamina, also returned to his original self. Stating that she was “lying in bed,” Mr. Trump congratulated himself for his stamina, noting that he was standing through a hot event. “I don’t know folks, do you think Hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour?” he asked.

More binfo on their health

Both candidates revealed more information regarding their health. A two-page letter from her doctor released by Ms. Clinton concludes: “Mrs. Clinton has remained healthy and has not developed new medical conditions this year other than a sinus and ear infection and her recently diagnosed pneumonia. She is recovering well with antibiotics and rest. She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States.” The doctor also states “she is in excellent mental condition.” She has suffered a concussion some years ago, and a clot in her skull.

Sketchy information emerging from a TV show that Mr. Trump recorded for broadcast late on Thursday indicates the candidate admitting to being overweight. He also takes an anti-cholesterol drug regularly. Mr. Trump’s medical tests conducted last week indicate normal heart, liver and digestive functions, and healthy hormonal levels. He has no cancer and never been treated for cancer. His only hospitalization was as a child.