Democratic Presdiential candidate Hillary Clinton wished the Indian American community on Deepavali and committed to continuing Deepavali celebrations at the White House if elected.

In a statement issued by her campaign, Ms. Clinton said: “..nearly a billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists around the world—including more than two million Americans—will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. For members of these faiths, lighting the lamp (the diya) is a reminder that light prevails over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

“Here in the United States, it is a tribute to the Indian American community that Diwali is celebrated with such beauty and joy. Regardless of our personal faith, Diwali reminds us that diversity is one of our greatest strengths as a nation, that light prevails over darkness, and that dharma—righteousness or goodness—must guide us toward a better tomorrow. If I have the honor of serving as president, I will be committed to building an Administration that reflects such diversity, including continuing White House celebrations of Diwali,” she said.

“To those of you celebrating this joyous occasion, I wish you and your loved ones a Happy Diwali and Saal Mubarak,” she said.