Abedin announced separation from her husband on Monday after a scandal.

Huma Abedin has shared the spotlight with her boss Hillary Clinton for two decades. She has also taken a share of the sniper attacks targeted at her boss, but a new scandal surrounding her husband and revelations regarding her role as a bridge between the Clinton Foundation and the U.S. State Department have put the 40-year old in the eye of the campaign storm.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attacked Ms. Abedin, raking up her religion in coded messaging on Monday. Ms. Abedin’s father, an Indian Muslim and a scholar of Islam and Muslim societies, died when she was 17, and her mother, born in Pakistan, is a university teacher in Saudi Arabia.

A day after she announced separation from her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, Ms. Abedin became the target of Mr. Trump. Ms. Abedin’s announcement followed a New York Post report late on Sunday that Mr. Weiner recently sent photos of his boxer-brief-clad genitals — one while he was in bed with their toddler son — via Twitter to another woman.

Ms. Abedin has become the alter ego of Ms. Clinton over the last two decades. She speaks on Ms. Clinton’s behalf. Ms. Clinton has spoken effusively about the skill and grace of her aide. Ms. Abedin joined Ms. Clinton as an intern in 1996 when the latter was the First Lady. Ms. Abedin is one of the most influential figures in the Clinton inner circle and for that and more reasons, an easy target for Mr. Trump.

“You know, by the way, take a look at where she worked, by the way, and take a look at where her mother worked and works. You take a look at the whole event,” said Mr. Trump.

“But in the case of Anthony Weiner, she’s married to a guy that is uncontrolled and uncontrollable. He’s a sick person. And she has access to classified information. Huma Abedin has access to classified information. How Hillary got away with that one, nobody will ever know. But to think that it’s very likely that much of this information Anthony Weiner would know about. And I think it’s something that was terrible,” he added.

Ms. Abedin’s father Syed Z. Abedin founded the Institute of Muslim Minority Affairs in California and started Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs.

Ms. Abedin is a practicing Muslim and in 2012, she was targeted for her faith by a group of five Republican members of Congress. Ms. Abedin’s association with the magazine, a peer reviewed journal, was portrayed as her association with Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist extremists. Republican Senator John McCain came out in open support of Ms. Abedin then, calling her a “friend.”

“Huma represents what is best about America: the daughter of immigrants, who has risen to the highest levels of our government on the basis of her substantial personal merit and her abiding commitment to the American ideals that she embodies so fully,” Mr. McCain had said then.