Bangladesh’s law enforcers killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate raids in Gazipur — in Dhaka’s outskirts — and in northern Tangail district on Saturday as part of their anti-terror campaign.

The raids on militant hideouts by both the Rapid Action Battalio and the Counter Terrorism Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police were conducted as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to clamp down terrorism with an iron fist. “Our government has always taken stern action against terrorism and militancy and would continue to curb the twin demons with an iron hand... there would be no place of terrorism and militancy on the soil of Bangladesh,” she said while addressing devotees at Dhakeswari National Temple, Dhaka, on Saturday.

The Counter –terrorism unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Unit and the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have confirmed the deaths of militants, explaining that in all the places the militants have refused to surrender and attacked the law enforcers shouting “Allahu Akbar” . They said some of the militants killed might be the leaders of the ‘neo JMB’, the presence of which was noticed only after the July 1 terrorist attack on the Gulshan cafe when 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners, were killed by military commandos. Five attackers were also killed in the Gulshan cafe siege .

Law enforcers who recovered an AK-47 rifle, dozens of bullets, bomb-making explosive substances, laptops and machetes from the Gazipur hideouts, said the militants were preparing for a major attack in Dhaka.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and counter-terrorism unit chief Monirul Islam visited the sites of the raids in Gazipur. In all the three places the law enforcers exchanged gunfire with alleged militants who were later found dead, the law enforcers said.