According to reports, the men opened fire as they tried to enter the school. However, heavy contingents of police reached the site and the gunmen fled.

Two armed men tried to enter a school in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday and opened fire, injuring a school guard, but their bid was thwarted by security personnel.

Panic and fear gripped as two armed men tried to enter a private school in Haroonabad area of Bahawalnagar, Express News reported.

All students were safely evacuated from the school. The school guard was reportedly injured during the gunfire.