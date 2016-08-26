The Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the brazen strike.

Several gunman attacked a beachfront restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday, prompting an exchange of fire with the security forces, an AFP correspondent said.

The incident began when a nearby car exploded, after which the gunmen ran into the restaurant, a popular eatery near Lido beach. Somali security forces at the scene then exchanged fire with the gunmen who were holed up inside, the correspondent said. The death toll from the attack late on Thursday has risen to 10, police said.

6 of the victims civilians

The casualties comprised six civilians, two members of the security forces and two of the attackers, Ali Abdullahi, a police officer, said on Friday.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab owned up the attack, which triggered a gun battle that ended at around 3:00 a.m. local time, police said.

It was forced out of the capital by African Union soldiers five years ago but continues to launch regular attacks including many in recent months on restaurants, hotels and military bases, often using suicide car bombers and gunmen.

The group is expected to try and violently disrupt elections due to be held in September and October.