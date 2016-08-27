Canadian-Bangladeshi Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury masterminded the July 1, 2016 attack and the assault on an Eid congregation.

Bangladesh police on Saturday killed Dhaka cafe attack ‘mastermind’ Canadian-Bangladeshi Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury and his two associates during an encounter at the militants’ hideout near the national capital.

“The gunfight erupted this morning [Saturday morning] after police started raiding a building at Naraynganj’s Pikeparha,” Counter-terrorism Unit’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanowar Hossain was quoted as saying by the bdnews24.com.

JMB operative spilled the beans

The unit’s chief, Monirul Islam, earlier said the raid was conducted upon information gleaned from an arrested operative of the banned Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Chowdhury was identified by police as the mastermind of the July 1, 20

16 cafe attack in Dhaka that killed 22 people, including an Indian girl, and two police officers, and the subsequent assault on the Eid congregation at Sholakia.

He might have developed a network

According to the police, Chowdhury used to stay in Canada and might have developed a network of financiers abroad before coming to Bangladesh in 2013.

Police had announced Taka 2 million reward earlier this month for information leading to Chowdhury’s arrest.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the cafe attack.