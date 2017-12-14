Greek anarchists target Saudi embassy

more-in

A Greek anarchist group threw paint at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Athens at dawn on Thursday to protest against Riyadh’s “medieval” repression and its involvement in the Yemen conflict.

A video by the group, Rouvikonas, showed at least three persons wearing motorcycle helmets smashing the windows of a guard post outside the embassy, while another stands watch. There was no effort to stop the assault, and no arrests were made. “At about 0400 GMT, a few people caused damage to the outside of the embassy. They threw some paint,” a police source said, adding that an inquiry was under way.

In a statement posted online, the group, whose name means Rubicon in Greek, said the Saudi royal family had imposed a “medieval dystopia” on its people and was now seeking to export it abroad. “What IS has been doing, which rightly caused global revulsion, has been happening in Saudi Arabia for decades, in broad daylight, and it is accepted by the ‘civilised’ world,” it said.