Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shout slogans outside the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday.

The Opposition-led legislature had voted on Tuesday to hold a "political trial" of President Nicolas Maduro, though they have no power to remove him from office.

Hundreds of pro-government demonstrators massed outside Venezuela’s congress on Thursday as lawmakers inside debated how to remove the socialist President from office amid an escalating political confrontation. Some Opposition lawmakers said they were hit with sticks and pipes as they walked through the gauntlet of shouting red-shirted government supporters on their way into the heavily militarised National Assembly building.

‘Political trial’



The Opposition-led legislature had voted on Tuesday to hold a “political trial” of President Nicolas Maduro, though they have no power to remove him from office. Opponents charge that Mr. Maduro effectively staged a coup by ignoring the Constitution. They say Venezuela became a dictatorship when electoral authorities blocked a recall campaign against Mr. Maduro last week.

Polls show that a majority of Venezuelans blame Mr. Maduro for the country’s triple-digit inflation, free-falling economy and shortages of food, medicines and other basic goods. Mr. Maduro’s foes ended the day of protest with call for a general strike on Friday.

Powerful socialist leader Diosdado Cabello responded on Wednesday night by warning that businesses that participate will be expropriated. Opposition leaders had asked supporters to rally outside the congress building downtown on Thursday, but hundreds of pro-government protesters showed up instead.

On Thursday, opposition lawmakers said even the soldiers guarding the Capitol building were partisan, and seeking to undermine the institution.