GOP loses Alabama race in blow to Trump

A controversial Republican campaign fuelled by Islamophobia, nostalgia for slavery and misogyny crashed down on Tuesday as the party lost a Senate seat in the State of Alabama. First time in 25 years, the Democrats won a Senate seat from the State, a bastion of American Christian conservatism.

Republican candidate Roy Moore — for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions — was supported by President Donald Trump and his ideologue Stephen K. Bannon. Mr. Moore entered the scene with Mr. Bannon’s endorsement and Mr. Trump joined in later. The Republican Party had disowned the candidate midway even as multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced, only to embrace him again after Mr. Trump threw his weight behind him.

“We have shown the country the way that we can be unified,” said Doug Jones, the Democratic winner who entered the race with little hope, on Tuesday. “This entire race has been about dignity and respect.”

Mr. Jones managed to galvanise the African American support base of the party, while a section of the white Christian Republican voters, taken aback by Mr. Moore’s defiance in the face of allegations and brazen appeals to nativism, wrote in their candidates than voting for him. Around 20,000 voters, about 1.7% of the electorate, chose this option, which is about same as Mr. Jones’s margin.

The Republican majority in the upper chamber has become thinner, 51-49, with the result and this could slow down their legislative agenda. Vice-President Mike Pence has already voted to break six ties this year in the Senate. Party Senators, who are sceptical of the President and the leadership’s approach to healthcare and tax reforms, could be more assertive in the changed situation.

Tax code

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Luther Strange, who was appointed Senator by Alabama Governor in place of Mr. Sessions, will continue to occupy the seat until January. A massive restructuring of the American tax code is inching through the legislature right now. In 2018, 25 Democratic Senators will face re-election and gaining control of the Senate still remains an uphill task for the party. Republicans will be defending only eight seats.

Mr. Trump had originally endorsed Mr. Strange in the Republican primary that he lost. “The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!” Mr. Trump said tweeted. “Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win,” the President said.

As the Alabama contest gained national significance, Mr. Trump had plunged into the campaign, recording a robotic call for Mr. Moore, and posting appeals on Twitter. Former President Barack Obama also made calls for Mr. Jones. In the 2016 Presidential election, Mr. Trump had scored 62.1% votes in Alabama against Hillary Clinton’s 34.4%.