South African struggle icon and Gandhian activist Mewa Ramgobin has died at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness.

Ramgobin, the former president of the Natal Indian Congress which fought discrimination against Indians in South Africa, breathed his last at a Cape Town hospital on Monday.

Ramgobin was married to Ela Gandhi, a human rights activist and Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter.

An African National Congress member of Parliament until 2009, he was among the first supporters of the Release Mandela campaign. He was charged for treason in 1985. He was involved in the activities of the Phoenix Settlement Trust that was established in 1904 by Gandhi near Durban during his tenure in South Africa.

He established a Gandhi museum and library, and educated people of different races on Gandhian thought and philosophy. He is the author of Waiting to Live and Prisms of Light. — PTI