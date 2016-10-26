A refugee cycles as another one runs next to him as makeshift shelters are on fire at the “Jungle” migrant camp in Calais, northern France, on Wednesday during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions.

Around half of the camp’s estimated population of 6,000 to 8,000 migrants have been transferred to centres around France.

Fresh fires broke out on Wednesday in the “Jungle” camp on the second day of operations to tear down the squalid settlement in northern France, sending migrants fleeing with their meagre belongings.

Huge clouds of black smoke billowed over the sprawling camp near Calais where up to 4,000 migrants remain as authorities continue to evacuate residents and dismantle their makeshift dwellings.

“You have to leave,” an aid worker shouted. “You have these gas canisters in your caravan, get them out!”

A volunteer's SUV could be seen leaving the camp with more than 10 gas cylinders loaded onto a trailer.

Meanwhile, a van belonging to a charity caught fire.

Nearly 800 unaccompanied minors have been moved to shipping containers converted into temporary shelters in the Jungle, according to the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, France said clearance of the Jungle was expected to end on Wednesday.