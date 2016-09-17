During the police operation at Saint Leu church in the Chatelet neighbourhood, the government advised people to stay away.
French police conducted a security operation on Saturday in a busy shopping district in central Paris and said it had ended with no sign of danger.
During the operation, the official French government security alert application said that a police operation was under way at Saint Leu church in the Chatelet neighbourhood and advised people to stay away.
