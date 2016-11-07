International

MIAMI, November 7, 2016
November 7, 2016

First woman Attorney-General of U.S. dead

  • AFP
Janet Reno.— FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
Janet Reno.— FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Janet Reno, the first woman U.S. Attorney-General and a lightning rod for Republican attacks during Bill Clinton’s presidency, has died in Florida, U.S. media reported. She was 78.

Ms. Reno died early on Monday at her Miami home due to complications from Parkinson's disease, her sister Maggy Hurchalla told CNN. One of the longest-serving Attorney-Generals, her Department of Justice handled prosecutions in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and two cases of domestic terrorism, the 1995 Oklahoma City federal building bombing and the "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski. — AFP

