FBI Director says there has not been any change in its July recommendation to not charge Hillary.

The FBI’s review of new emails did not uncover any wrongdoing by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the bureau has not changed its July recommendation not to charge her, Director James Comey told lawmakers today.

Since late October, when Comey dropped a bombshell that a review of Clinton’s State Department email practices would be revisited after new messages were uncovered, “the FBI investigative team has been working around the clock,” he said in a widely circulated letter to lawmakers.

“During that process, we reviewed all of the communications that were to or from Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state. Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to secretary Clinton.”

Her campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri welcomed the move.

“We are glad to see that he has found, as we were confident that he would, that he’s confirmed the conclusions that he reached in July,” Palmieri told reporters traveling with the candidate.

“And we’re glad that this matter is resolved.”