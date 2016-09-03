The FBI on Friday poured fresh fuel on the fire sparked by Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server as Secretary of State, releasing heavily redacted notes on its probe, which White House rival Donald Trump seized on to attack her fitness for office.

The 58 pages — 14 of which were entirely blacked out — showed that the FBI found no evidence her e-mail system was compromised but decided it could not be ruled out because some of her mobile devices were not recovered.

‘Extremely careless’



“The FBI did find that hostile foreign actors successfully gained access to the personal e-mail accounts of individuals with whom Clinton was in regular contact and, in doing so, obtained e-mails sent to or received by Clinton on her personal account,” the notes said.

The documents’ release follows the FBI’s recommendation in July not to prosecute Ms. Clinton for sending unsecured e-mails with classified material through the server, though it found her to have been “extremely careless”.

Ms. Clinton’s campaign said it was “pleased” with the report’s release.

However, Mr. Trump’s campaign pounced, charging that the notes “reinforce her tremendously bad judgment and dishonesty.

Embarrassing revelations include a passage in the report in which the 68-year-old Ms. Clinton told investigators she was unaware that confidential material was marked with a ‘C.’

“Clinton stated she did not know what the ‘[C]’ meant at the beginning of the paragraphs and speculated it was referencing paragraphs marked in alphabetical order,” the report said. © AFP, 2016