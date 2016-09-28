When Alicia Machado gained weight after being crowned Miss Universe for 1996, Donald Trump labelled her with a sexist nickname "Miss Piggy" .

Alicia Machado says that when she gained weight after being crowned Miss Universe for 1996, Donald Trump labelled her with a sexist nickname “Miss Piggy” that caused her shame and humiliation.

Two decades later, Ms. Machado’s dealings with Trump, her one-time beauty pageant boss, are reverberating through the 2016 campaign as the Republican businessman and reality TV star seeks the White House.

Democratic rival Hillary Clinton told Ms. Machado’s story toward the end of Monday’s first presidential debate, scolding Mr. Trump for referring to the Venezuelan-born actress as “Miss Housekeeping “because she was Latina.”

“Donald, she has a name,” Ms. Clinton said, prompting Mr. Trump to ask, “Where did you find this?” Ms. Clinton said: “Her name is Alicia Machado and she has become a U.S. citizen, and you can bet she’s going to vote this November.”

Asked about the exchange during an interview on Tuesday with “Fox and Friends”, Mr. Trump said Ms. Machado was “the worst we ever had”, adding: “She gained a massive amount of weight. It was a real problem. We had a real problem.”

On CNN Tuesday night, Ms. Machado said she thinks Mr. Trump believes women are “a second class of people.” “I love this country,” she said. “I don’t want to have some misogynist President.”

Ms. Clinton’s embrace of Ms. Machado brought comparisons to her campaign’s defence of Khizr Khan, whose son was killed while protecting other U.S. soldiers in Iraq. Mr. Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention, accusing Mr. Trump of smearing the character of Muslims.

Ms. Clinton’s campaign is trying to mobilise Latinos and women in November’s election and has assailed Mr. Trump for derogatory comments about women in the past. It quickly released a web video detailing Machado’s story, portraying her as a mortified pageant winner whom Mr. Trump called “fat” or “ugly” and blindsided by inviting reporters to watch her work out. — AP