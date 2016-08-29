Remarks are a major blow to the stance of the Hasina regime that maintains terror acts on its soil are committed by homegrown militants.

There is “evidence” to link the Islamic State (IS) with militants in Bangladesh, United States Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday his first visit to the Muslim-majority country reeling under a wave of brutal attacks on minorities and secular activists, in a major blow to the government’s stance.

Mr. Kerry, after holding talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladeshi counterpart A.H. Mahmood Ali, said there was “no argument about it [the links].” ”...there is evidence that the ISIL in Iraq and Syria has contacts with about eight different entities around the world and one of them is in South Asia,” he said.

‘No argument about it’

“They are connected to some degree with some of the operatives here and we made that very clear in our conversation. There was no argument about it,” he said.

Ms. Hasina’s administration has blamed home-grown militancy for a spate of attacks on secular, liberal activists and religious minorities and denied that the IS has gained a foothold in the country. Mr. Kerry’s remarks are a major blow to the stance. He has, however, rejected accusations that the government is in denial about the nature of the extremist threat it faces and said the U.S. stood firmly with Bangladesh in its fight against the militants as the two countries agreed to boost cooperation in intelligence exchange.

“I don’t believe that the government of Bangladesh has its head in the sand. I do not believe that,” he said.

‘Keen to work closely on intelligence’

Mr. Kerry conveyed the U.S.’ interest to work closely with intelligence agencies of Bangladesh to fight terrorism and said that “we need to exchange information to combat terrorism,” Ms. Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told a media briefing.

Mr. Kerry said the U.S. would work together with Bangladesh to fight terrorism and reiterated its offer to provide experts to this end.

“We would fight with Bangladesh to combat terrorism ... we have enough experts in this regard and we could help Bangladesh by giving these experts,” Mr. Karim quoted Mr. Kerry as telling the Bangladeshi premier at her office.

Emphasis on democracy

However, Mr. Kerry also highlighted that democracy “provides the most resilient and reliable platform we have for preventing and responding to violent extremism,” remarks that gain significance in the wake of a crackdown on opponents that has seen thousands of activists behind bars.

The jailed activists are mostly from the party of Ms. Hasina’s archrival Khaleda Zia, two-time premier.

“Just as important, we understand that to defeat terrorists, we must uphold, not betray, the democratic principles we cherish and they abhor,” he said.

Mr. Kerry’s visit to the country came on a day Bangladesh police raided a hideout of the homegrown outlawed militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen and shot dead its commander, who was involved in an attack on a temple and a bid to kill an Italian priest last year, along with his aide.

‘Important discussions on security issues’

Mr. Kerry said he has had “important discussions on security issues” in Dhaka during his maiden daylong tour.

“Important discussions today [Monday] in Bangladesh including on security issues & our strong support in fighting against violent extremism,” he tweeted after his meeting with Ms. Hasina and Mr. Ali.

Mr. Kerry, who later in the day heads to New Delhi, described the visit as “significantly important.”

“Fruitful, open discussions”

Mr. Ali said discussions with Mr. Kerry were “open” and “fruitful,” encompassing issues of bilateral ties and cooperation in areas including militancy and trade.

“We had a very open discussion on issues of Bangladesh-U.S. relations ... it was a fruitful discussion,” he said during the briefing along with Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam after holding talks with Mr. Kerry.

Cooperation in fight against terror

Issues of cooperation in combating terrorism and militancy largely dominated the talks, Mr. Ali said but declined to elaborate immediately. “These are issues to be disclosed gradually,” he said.

Mr. Karim said the one-hour meeting was held in a very cordial and warm atmosphere where the entire gamut of bilateral relations was reviewed.

The high-profile visit comes as Bangladesh reels from a wave of murders of secular, liberal activists and religious minorities. Victims of the attacks by suspected Islamists have included secular bloggers, gay rights activists and followers of minority religions including Hindus, Christians and Muslim Sufis and Shiites.

Last month, a Bangladeshi cafe located in the diplomatic area was stormed by terrorists, who killed 22 people including an Indian girl. The gruesome attack has prompted foreigners, including potential investors, to leave Bangladesh — sparking worries for its garment industry, the world’s second largest after China.

Misconceptions on parliamentary polls

According to analysts, Mr. Kerry’s visit takes place amid the perception that the U.S. is not happy with the incumbent government following the last parliamentary elections that Washington did not find “credible” as BNP-led opposition boycotted the vote.

While talking about the ongoing anti-IS drive in West Asia, he said the outfit has been cornered in the region due to the operation and many terrorists are now returning home in the face of the attack.

Tributes to Bangabandhu

Earlier after arrival, Mr. Kerry paid his rich tributes to the memory of Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visiting Bangabandhu Museum as his first engagement in Dhaka.

“What a tragedy to have such brilliant and courageous leadership taken away from the people of Bangladesh in such a moment of violence and cowardice.

“But today, Bangladesh is growing in the vision of Bangabandhu — and under the strong leadership of his daughter [Sheikh Hasina],” Mr. Kerry wrote in the visitors’ book after he toured different parts of the Bangabandhu’s residence, now turned into a museum.

On extradition of Mujib killers

When the premier recalled the assassination of ‘Bangabandhu’ and most of his family members in 1975 and requested the U.S. to extradite his killers living in that country, Mr. Kerry has said he understands the concern of Ms. Hasina.

“The issue [of extradition] is under review by the U.S. government,” he said.

Ali said Kerry was very appreciative of Bangladesh’s ongoing fight against militancy and terrorism with particular mention of Prime Minister Hasina’s “zero tolerance policy” in this regard.

He added: “The United States is proud to be a friend [of Bangladesh] and strong supporter of the fulfilment of his [Bangabandhu’s] vision. We look forward to growing and working together for peace and prosperity.”

Socio-economic progress

Highly praising Bangladesh’s tremendous development in socio-economic progress, Mr. Kerry said Bangladesh has been doing “brilliantly” in the sector.

“We have partnered with Bangladesh in its economic progress and other issues,” he said.

The U.S. Secretary of State also showed his country’s eagerness to work closely with Bangladesh in other sectors like climate, health and energy.