EU seeks sense of urgency as Brexit bargaining begins

In this file photo, European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier (right) speaks as Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis looks on during a statement before the negotiation of Brexit at the EU headquarters in Brussels. | Photo Credit: AFP

EU officials hope the British government shows more urgency about a Brexit deal when its negotiators come to Brussels on Monday for a first full round of talks aimed at smoothing Britain’s departure.

“The hard work starts now,” European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said last Wednesday, again sounding a note of alarm that London has yet to provide detailed proposals on a range of key issues, with barely a year left for bargaining.

A year after the referendum vote to leave, Prime Minister Theresa May still faces a complex task in finding consensus at home on what kind of Brexit Britain wants. That job was made all the harder by losing her parliamentary majority last month. Her Brexit minister, veteran anti-EU campaigner David Davis, will meet Mr. Barnier, a French former Cabinet Minister, at the European Commission's Berlaymont headquarters at 12.45 IST on Monday for a brief public handshake before formal business begins.

Running against time

Their teams will spend most of the next four days in smaller working groups, trying to identify areas of accord and discord on a set of issues agreed on during an initial day of talks on June 19. On Thursday afternoon, Mr. Davis and Mr. Barnier should hold a news conference, to fix publicly what has been agreed so far. The priorities, notably rights for expatriate citizens, how much Britain may owe to the EU budget and how to manage the new EU-U.K. border, especially with Ireland, are ones both sides want to settle in a withdrawal treaty.

Mr. Barnier says this must be ready by about October next year if it is to be ratified on both sides of the Channel before Britain leaves in March 2019. “The clock is ticking,” he said last Wednesday.