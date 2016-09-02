Eight militants belonging to Pakistani Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terror groups have been arrested and weapons seized during multiple raids across Punjab province, security officials said on Friday.

Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) said most of the terrorists were from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The CTD said the team seized weapons, explosives, CDs containing hate speeches and glorification of “jihad.”

“A joint team of the CTD and other security agencies picked up six suspects from Chak 58-JB on Narawala Road Faisalabad (some 150 km from Lahore),” an CTD official said.

The terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, the official said.

In another raid in the province’s Jauharabad city, the CTD arrested another terrorist affiliated to the TTP.

Following intelligence reports that some terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations in Jauharabad, a CTD team conducted a raid near the city’s railway station on Thursday and arrested Ejaz Husain of TTP’s Aminullah Amin group. In another operation, a member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was arrested from Rajanpur, some 400 km from here. — PTI