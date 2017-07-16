Eight killed, 50 hurt in Senegal soccer stampede

People stand before a collapsed wall at Demba Diop stadium on July 15, 2017 in Dakar after a football game between local teams Ouakam and Stade de Mbour turned into a duel killing eight people. | Photo Credit: AFP

Witnesses said at least eight people have died and more than 50 were injured after a stadium wall collapse and stampede at a soccer match in the Senegalese capital.

Those present said fighting broke out late Friday between rival fans of US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour and the wall at the Demba Diop stadium in Dakar collapsed as police also fired tear gas.

Probe soon

Government spokesman Seydou Gueye on Sunday condemned the violence, adding that authorities moved the injured to hospitals around Dakar. He said an investigation will be opened into the incident.

The government also announced a ban on sports and cultural activities during the legislative campaign period leading to parliamentary elections on July 30.