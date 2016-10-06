History would judge Syria, Russia if they use presence of Islamists to bomb the city, says UN envoy

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan da Mistura, on Thursday made an impassioned appeal to save eastern Aleppo, warning the city faced total destruction and urging Islamist fighters to leave so civilians can get aid.

Mr. de Mistura even offered to go to eastern Aleppo himself and escort up to 1,000 Islamist fighters out of the city for the sake of a halt to the bombardment by Russian and Syrian forces. He said history would judge Syria and Russia if they used the presence of about 900 former al-Nusra Front fighters as an “easy alibi” for destroying the rebel-held besieged area, killing thousands of the 275,000 citizens, 100,000 of whom are children.

“The bottom line is in a maximum of two months, two and a half months, the city of eastern Aleppo at this rate may be totally destroyed. We are talking about the old city in particular,” Mr. de Mistura told a news conference in Geneva.

Syrian government forces seized around half of a key opposition-held neighbourhood in Aleppo on Thursday in a new advance against rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said. Mr. de Mistura said that there were a maximum of 8,000 fighters in eastern Aleppo, including those formerly known as Nusra Front, who have renamed themselves as Jabhat Fateh al Sham. At least 200 wounded civilians needed medical evacuation to save their lives.

Addressing himself to the Russians and the Syrian government, he asked: “Are you really ready to continue this type of level of fighting using that type of weapons, and de facto destroy the whole city of eastern Aleppo ... which is home to 275,000 people for the sake of eliminating 1,000 al Nusra fighters?”

The alternative was an immediate halt in the bombing in response to the Nusra fighters’ departure.