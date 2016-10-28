Says while flying home from Japan, he heard a voice asking him to eschew epithets or else the plane will crash.

Rodrigo Duterte, the loose-tongued Philippine President who once told his American counterpart Barack Obama to “go to hell,” says he has promised to God he won’t spew expletives again.

Mr. Duterte’s profanities have become a trademark of his political persona, especially when threatening to kill drugs dealers as part of his war on illegal drugs that has left thousands dead since he took office at the end of June.

Heard a voice from above

Mr. Duterte made the stunning pledge on arrival in in his southern hometown of Davao city late on Thursday from a trip to Japan. He said that while flying home, he was looking at the sky while everyone was sound asleep and he heard a voice that said, “‘if you don’t stop epithets, I will bring this plane down now.’”

“And I said, ‘Who is this?’ So, of course, ‘it’s God,’” he said.

“So, I promise God to ... not express slang, cuss words and everything. So you guys hear me right always because [a] promise to God is a promise to the Filipino people.”

Mr. Duterte’s vow was met with applause, but he cautioned: “Don’t clap too much or else this may get derailed.”