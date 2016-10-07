Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday dared the United States’ CIA to try and oust him, as he branded Western critics of his deadly crime war as “animals” and vowed many more killings.

In two fiery speeches to mark his 100 days in office, Mr. Duterte repeatedly raised the prospect of local or foreign opponents seeking to remove him from power in an effort to stop the violence. But he insisted he would not be intimidated.

“You want to oust me? You want to use the CIA? Go ahead,” Mr. Duterte said in a speech in his southern home town of Davao city, while railing against U.S. President Barack Obama and other critics.

Last month Mr. Duterte had accused the CIA of plotting to kill him, but gave no specifics.