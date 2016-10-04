Dutch journalist Jeroen Oerlemans, who was covering the clashes in Sirte for the Belgian weekly Knack, was shot dead on Sunday by an Islamic State (IS) sniper.

Mr. Oerlemans became the second journalist killed in the fighting in Sirte after Abdelqader Fsouk, a Libyan who died in July. In 2012, Mr. Oerlemans was kidnapped in Syria by militants, but released after a week.

The Netherlands’s Ambassador to Libya, Eric Strating, saluted Mr. Oerlemans’ work when tweeting condolences.

Meanwhile, forces loyal to Libya’s unity government said on Monday at least 80 jihadists were killed at the weekend in the city of Sirte, a former stronghold of the IS.

Forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), who reported eight soldiers killed and 57 wounded on Sunday, said vehicles, arms and ammunition were seized in the latest round of an assault launched on May 12 and executed in phases to recapture Sirte from IS.