Perilous rescues of refugee boats in the Mediterranean


Oct 6, 2016

The horror and terror felt during rescues of refugee boats were captured in powerful new images by AFP photojournalist Aris Messinis, as the latest episode in the Mediterranean fuelled calls for Europe to change tack on the crisis.



A life boat carrying the bodies of 29 refugees, who died on a rubber boat north of Libya while crossing the Mediterranean Sea, is dragged by a sailing boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms on October 5, 2016.
