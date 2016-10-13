As a last resort if it cannot keep close European Union ties when Britain leaves the bloc.

Scotland’s government will publish a draft bill for an independence referendum next week as a last resort if it cannot keep close European Union (EU) ties when Britain leaves the bloc, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said on Thursday.

“I can confirm today that the independence referendum bill will be published for consultation next week,” in the Scottish parliament, Ms. Sturgeon told delegates at her Scottish National Party’s annual conference.

“I am determined that Scotland will have the ability to reconsider the question of independence and to do so before the United Kingdom leaves the EU if that is necessary to protect our country’s interest," she said.

The Scot vote

Scotland, which has a semi-autonomous status within Britain, voted by 55 per cent in favour of staying in the U.K. in an independence vote in 2014.

In the EU membership referendum earlier this year, it voted by 62 per cent in favour of remaining part of the bloc while Britain as a whole voted to leave.

Ms. Sturgeon said Scotland would publish proposals for remaining in Europe's single market —a hot-button issue in Britain after Prime Minister Theresa May hinted the country may have to leave it if it wanted to impose stricter controls on EU immigration.

Its your, not our, choice

“Scotland didn’t choose to be in this situation. Your party put us here. In 2014, you told us Scotland was an equal partner in the UK. The moment has come to prove it,” Ms. Sturgeon said, addressing May.

Ms. Sturgeon said the proposals would include taking over powers that are currently in the EU’s remit as well as seeking new powers from London including the ability to strike international deals, and immigration.

“If you can’t or won’t allow us to protect our interests in the UK, then Scotland will have the right to decide afresh if it wants to take a different path,” she said.