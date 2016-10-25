An entire line of merchandise ranging from T-shirts to coffee mugs and caps to badges has sprung up around the ‘nasty woman’ theme.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s reference to his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton as a “nasty woman” appears to have fired up her supporters more than everything else he said in the past. “Such a nasty woman,” he had said, interrupting Ms. Clinton during the third presidential debate when she brought up the issue of his refusal to disclose his tax returns.

An entire line of merchandise ranging from T-shirts to coffee mugs and caps to badges has sprung up around the ‘nasty woman’ theme. “Nasty is the new black,” one slogan says. There is a flourishing business that caters to Trump supporters around the theme ‘deplorables,’ a term used by Ms. Clinton for his supporters.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, popular among feminists and left-leaning voters, used the anger among women to great effect on Monday, while campaigning with Ms. Clinton in New Hampshire. “Get this, Donald: Nasty women are tough, nasty women are smart, and nasty women vote. And on November 8, we nasty women are gonna march our nasty feet to cast our nasty votes to get you out of our lives forever,” she said.

Meanwhile, in another comment that could add more fuel to the fire, Mr. Trump said about Jessica Drake, the 11th woman who accused him of sexual assault in recent weeks: “I’m sure she’s never been groped before.” Ms. Drake, an adult film actor had accused Mr. Trump of kissing her without consent a decade ago. "What do you want? How much?" Mr. Trump asked her, according to Ms. Drake. She said Mr. Trump offered her $ 10,000 to visit him at his hotel suite.

Mr. Trump told a New Hampshire radio station on Monday: “One [accuser] said, “He grabbed me on the arm.” And she’s a porn star. You know, this one that came out recently. “He grabbed me and he grabbed me on the arm.” Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before.”

Ms. Clinton leads by 12 points among women, 53% to 41%, according to a CNN opinion poll released on Monday. She leads nationally by five points, 49 to 44, according to the same poll. She led by 12 points in an ABC News polls released on Sunday, and for the first time she polled 50 percent support. Both candidates are focusing on battle ground states, with just about two weeks to go before the polling day. Mr. Trump and Ms. Clinton are scheduled to address several rallies in Florida on Tuesday.