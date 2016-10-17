Donald Trump’s bid for the White House has been marginally damaged by the wave of sexual assault allegations, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday morning. The poll came out hours after another woman — the ninth since a recording that had Mr. Trump boasting about groping and kissing women against their will was leaked earlier in the month — accused the candidate of sexual misconduct.

Hillary Clinton leads the race nationally by four percentage points, compared to her two-point lead in the previous poll released on September 22. The margin of error is between three to four points. In State-wise polls, Ms. Clinton has a bigger advantage and they are more accurate than national polls. The election is decided by a majority of electoral college votes that are divided State-wise.

At a charity event in New Jersey on Saturday, several white women turned up to listen to Mr. Trump and were unmoved by the allegations. Echoing his line of defence, Emily Adams, a military veteran in her mid forties, accused the media of targeting him for “unfounded allegations”.

Indian-American women at the event were upset with the allegations, but the argument that issues of economy and security are more important and that Mr. Trump will deal with them better appeared to guide most of them. On the question of economy, Mr. Trump leads by one point; on the question of terrorism, Ms. Clinton leads by two points, indicating a tie.

While the latest poll shows marginal shift in public opinion, Mr. Trump’s disadvantages that predate the publication of the controversial tapes persist. Significantly more people consider him unfit and unprepared for presidency, in comparison with Ms. Clinton. In response to the allegations of abuse that hit him, Mr. Trump revived old allegations of sexual assault against former President Bill Clinton, the Democratic candidate’s husband. Sixty seven per cent of the respondents said Mr. Clinton’s treatment of women is not a legitimate issue in this election; 62 percent said Ms. Clinton’s treatment of her husband’s accusers is not a legitimate issue.

While Ms. Clinton had no event on Saturday, Mr. Trump launched a fresh round of attack on her for her alleged lack of stamina. He said she might be taking drugs to keep herself going, challenging her for a drug test ahead of the third and final debate on Wednesday. “I think she’s getting pumped up, you understand... we’re like athletes… I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate.. in the beginning of the last debate she was all pumped up... and at the end it was, ‘take me down’. She could barely reach her car.” Mr. Trump said he was willing to take the test.

The debate will be a significant opportunity for both candidates to influence public opinion ahead of the November 8 polling. A majority of voters do not find either of them honest or trustworthy — in Mr. Trump’s case 64 per cent do not trust him; in Ms. Clinton’s case, the figure is 62 per cent.