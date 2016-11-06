Security personnel rush off stage after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was escorted away during a rally at the Reno-Sparks Convention Centre in Reno, Nevada on Saturday.

White House hopeful Donald Trump was bundled off stage by security officers on Saturday after a gun scare during a campaign appearance in Reno, Nevada.

The 70-year-old Republican tycoon reappeared several minutes later to cheers, declaring: “Nobody said it was going to be easy for us, but we will never be stopped, never ever be stopped.

“I want to thank the Secret Service. These guys are fantastic. They don’t get enough credit. They are amazing people.”

Just before the fracas, Mr. Trump could be seen shielding his eyes from the lights in order to peer into the crowd as a struggle broke out.

There were signs of a fracas in the audience as three agents led Mr. Trump away, shielding his body, but once a suspect was in custody Mr. Trump returned to resume his stump speech.

Television footage showed a white male suspect pinioned on the ground by officers and searched, before he was led away by local law enforcement, including an armed response team in tactical dress with rifles.

The candidate appeared unrattled by the scuffle and spoke with his usual self-confidence, finishing his planned remarks and accepting the applause of the crowd before returning to his campaign plane safely.

“I would like to thank the United States Secret Service and the law enforcement resources in Reno and the state of Nevada for their fast and professional response,” he said in a campaign statement.

A CNN reporter at the venue cited unnamed local law enforcement sources as saying there had been a report of a gun in the crowd and a suspect in custody.