U.S. President-elect Donald Trump smiles during his victory speech in New York on Wednesday.

As he claimed victory, Mr. Trump urged Americans to "come together as one united people".

Donald Trump claimed his place on Wednesday as America’s 45th President, an astonishing victory for the celebrity businessman and political novice who capitalised on voters’ economic anxieties, took advantage of racial tensions and overcame a string of sexual assault allegations on his way to the White House.

Mr. Trump’s triumph over Hillary Clinton will end eight years of Democratic dominance of the White House. He’ll govern with Congress fully under Republican control and lead a country deeply divided by his rancorous campaign against Ms. Clinton. He faces fractures within his own party, too, given the numerous Republicans who either tepidly supported his nomination or never backed him at all.

Ms. Clinton, who hoped to become the nation’s first female President, called her Republican rival to concede. Mr. Trump, who spent much of the campaign urging his supporters on as they chanted “lock her up,” said the nation owed Ms. Clinton “a major debt of gratitude” for her years of public service.

The Republican blasted through Democrats’ longstanding firewall, carrying Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, States that hadn’t voted for a GOP presidential candidate since the 1980s. He needed to win nearly all of the competitive battleground States, and he did just that, including Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and others.

Global stock markets and U.S. stock futures plunged, reflecting investor concern over what a Trump presidency might mean for the U.S. and world economies and trade.

A New York real estate developer who lives in a sparkling Manhattan high-rise, Mr. Trump forged a striking connection with white, working class Americans who feel left behind in a changing economy and diversifying country. He cast immigration, both from Latin America and the Middle East, as the root of the problems plaguing many Americans and tapped into fears of terrorism emanating at home and abroad.

GOP maintains grip at Capitol



GOP Senate candidates fended off Democratic challengers in key States, including North Carolina, Indiana and Wisconsin. Republicans also maintained their grip on the House.

Senate control means Mr. Trump will have great leeway in appointing Supreme Court justices, which could mean a shift to the right that would last for decades.

Mr. Trump has pledged to usher in sweeping changes to U.S. foreign policy, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and suspending immigration from countries with terrorism ties. He’s also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoken of building a better relationship with Moscow, worrying some in his own party who fear he’ll go easy on Mr. Putin’s provocations.

Mr. Putin sent him a telegram of congratulations early Wednesday.

Mr. Trump upended years of political convention on his way to the White House, levelling harshly personal insults against his rivals, deeming Mexican immigrants rapists and murderers, and vowing to temporarily suspend Muslim immigration to the U.S. He never released his tax returns, breaking with decades of campaign tradition, and eschewed the kind of robust data and field efforts that helped Barack Obama win two terms in the White House, relying instead on his large, free-wheeling rallies to energise supporters. His campaign was frequently in chaos, and he cycled through three campaign managers.

Ms. Clinton spent months warning voters that Mr. Trump was unfit and unqualified to be president. But the former Senator and Secretary of State struggled to articulate a clear rationale for her own candidacy.

She faced persistent questions about her honesty and trustworthiness. Those troubles flared anew late in the race, when FBI Director James Comey announced a review of new emails from her tenure at the State Department. On Sunday, just two days before Election Day, Mr. Comey said there was nothing in the material to warrant criminal charges against Ms. Clinton.

Mr. Trump will inherit an anxious nation, deeply divided by economic and educational opportunities, race and culture.

Exit polls underscored the fractures — Women nationwide supported Ms. Clinton by a double-digit margin, while men were significantly more likely to back Mr. Trump. More than half of white voters backed the Republican, while nearly nine in 10 African-Americans and two-thirds of Hispanics voted for the Democrat.

The Republican Party’s tortured relationship with its nominee was evident right to the end. Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush declined to back Mr. Trump, instead selecting “none of the above” when they voted for President, according to spokesman Freddy Ford.

Mr. Obama, who campaigned vigorously for Ms. Clinton and hoped his own rising popularity would lift her candidacy, was silent on Mr. Trump’s victory, but he is expected to invite him to the White House this week. It will be a potentially awkward meeting with the man who pushed false rumours that the President might have been born outside the United States.