Russia denies role in hacking Hillary Clinton computers.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has turned his ire against his own party, ridiculing its leaders in a series of tweets and an interview on Tuesday. Several party leaders had distanced themselves from Mr. Trump’s campaign after his lewd comments about women surfaced last Friday.

In his new scorched-earth campaign — after a brief attempt to expand his base by moderating his rhetoric — Mr. Trump continued his attack on his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton’s character and the mainstream media, naming several platforms and journalists, besides Republican leaders.

At an evening rally in Florida he stayed focused on the Clintons. Citing the latest batch of emails published by Wikileaks as proof, he targeted the Clinton Foundation for allegedly peddling influence and alleged that the Democratic machinery worked against Bernie Sanders to game the primary in Ms. Clinton’s favour. The Republican candidate addressed the African Americans and the Hispanics several times in his speech.

The candidate and his advisers claimed Mr. Trump is back to being his true self and this is the campaign that he always wanted to run- he against the political establishment, which according to them, is a confluence of Republican and Democratic vested interests.

“It is so nice that the shackled have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to,” Mr. Trump tweeted, setting off the new offensive.

“They don’t give the support that we really need. I think I’m better off maybe without their support if you want to know the truth,” he said of Republican leaders.

“The very foul mouthed Senator John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks,” he said about the party’s 2008 presidential candidate who is seeking re-election to the Senate from Arizona. “Disloyal R's are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary. They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win — I will teach them!” he said in another tweet. “With the exception of cheating Bernie out of the nom the Dems have always proven to be far more loyal to each other than the Republicans!” he said.

President Barack Obama said the comments made by Mr. Trump about women made him ineligible for a store salesman’s job. "Now you find a situation in which the guy says stuff that nobody would find tolerable if they were applying for a job at 7-Eleven (department store chain)," the President said. "You don't have to be a husband or a father to say that's not right. You just have to be a decent human being," he said, calling out the Republican leaders for not entirely disowning their candidate. "The fact is that now you've got people saying: 'We strongly disagree, we really disapprove... but we're still endorsing him.' They still think he should be president, that doesn't make sense to me," he told a rally for Ms. Clinton.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergy Lavrov denied any role for his country in hacking Democratic Party’s computers and stealing the emails that have found their way to Wikileaks. "It's flattering, of course, to get this kind of attention -- for a regional power, as President Obama called us some time ago," Mr. Lavrov told the CNN. The American government has officially named Russia responsible for the hacking. The Clinton campaign says Russia hacked the network to help Mr. Trump.