Polynesian activists have accused entertainment giant Disney of promoting “brown face” with a Halloween costume allowing children to dress up as the tattooed Pacific demi-god Maui.

The costume, linked to the upcoming animated feature ‘Moana’, features brown skin with traditional Pacific tattoos, a grass skirt and bone necklace. The advertisement on Disneystore.com promises that “our little one will set off on adventures in this Maui costume.”

Marama Fox, co-leader of New Zealand’s Maori Party, accused Disney of aiming to “make a profit off the back of another culture's beliefs and history.”