The major agreements sealed between the Indian and Nepali delegations included upgrade of highways in Nepal and two credit line agreements between Nepal and the Exim Bank

Arguing for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Nepal, visiting Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” on Friday described the new constitution of his country as “historic”. He said that his government is “deeply committed” to development needs of Nepal and India and Nepal should maintain “good neighbourly ties”.

“Promulgation of the constitution last year by the popularly elected Constituent Assembly of the people of Nepal was a historic achievement. You are aware that my government has made serious efforts to bring everyone on board as we enter the phase of the implementation of the Nepali constitution,” said Mr. Prachanda, on the constitution that has been at the centre of a domestic dispute and impacted India-Nepal ties.

The Nepal PM arrived in Delhi on Thursday for his first official visit abroad since taking over in August. Speaking at a public reception organised by the Embassy of Nepal on Thursday evening, he said, “I have chosen to visit India as the first country since taking charge as the destiny of India and Nepal is interconnected.”

New initiatives

Prime Minister Prachanda was earlier on Friday welcomed at the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two held a wide ranging discussion covering several pending projects and new initiatives. The major agreements sealed between the Indian and Nepali delegations included upgrade of highways in Nepal and two credit line agreements between Nepal and the Exim Bank. Mr. Prachanda also appreciated the role of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) as a unique mechanism between two countries which is likely to hold its second meeting in October. The Group was set up in February during the previous Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli’s visit to India, as a mechanism to diffuse tension between the two countries.

Mr. Modi described the visiting Prime Minister as a “catalytic force of peace in Nepal” and congratulated him for showing leadership in strengthening the democratic institutions in Nepal. “I am confident that under your wise leadership, Nepal will successfully implement the constitution through inclusive dialogue accommodating the aspirations of all sections of its diverse society,” he said.

Following his stay in Delhi, Mr. Prachanda is scheduled to travel to Nathpa Jhakri hydroelectricity project site in Himachal Pradesh and will return to Delhi for one more round of discussion with various leading stakeholders in India. Nepal-India discussion on the Pancheshwar dam project is at an advanced stage and the visit to Nathpa Jhakri project is likely to contribute to better appreciation of similar projects among the Nepali side.

Mr Prachanda is accompanied by his Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat and after completing the India visit, is likely to proceed to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.