The surprise victories of the Brexit camp in the U.K. and Donald Trump in the U.S. point to the frustration of the electorate with the political staus quo — over issues from immigration to inequality. Such anger is likely to influence polls across Europe in the coming months

1. Britain

Nigel Farage, acting leader of the U.K. Independence Party and one of architects of the June 23 Brexit referendum, has hailed Trump's victory as "supersized Brexit"

2. Austria

Election: December 4

Victory of Norbert Hofer of Freedom Party over Green Party candidate Alexander Van der Bellen in Presidential elections could bring to power the first far-right leader of western Europe since World War II

3. Italy

Election: December 4

Failure by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to win crucial referendum on constitutional reform could push anti-establishment Five Star Movement of Beppe Grillo closer to reins of power

4. The Netherlands

Election: March 15, 2017

Geert Wilders, leader of the anti-Islam Freedom Party who wants to emulate Britain with a 'Nexit' vote, running neck-and-neck with Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals in polls ahead of parliamentary elections

5. France

Election: May 7

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, outpolls President Francois Hollande ahead of next year’s elections. Fewer people now rule out her chances of victory after the Trump upset

6. Germany

Election: August-September 2017

Frauke Petry, whose Alternative for Germany has hurt Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a series of regional elections this year, is climbing in opinion polls ahead of national elections late next year