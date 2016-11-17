Convicted killer who gave up on his case executed in Georgia

This undated file photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows Steven Frederick Spears, who was convicted in the 2001 slaying of his ex-girlfriend Sherri Holland. Spears (54), who said he didn’t really want to die but didn’t want to fight it either because he hated to continue living in prison, has been executed by lethal injection.

Steven Frederick Spears (54) was convicted of murder in the August 2001 slaying of his ex-girlfriend Sherri Holland.

Georgia has executed a man who essentially gave up on his case, telling a psychiatrist he didn’t want to die but also didn’t want to continue living in prison.

Authorities say Steven Frederick Spears (54) was pronounced dead at 7-30 p.m. Wednesday following a lethal injection. He was convicted of murder in the August 2001 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Sherri Holland, at her north Georgia home in Dahlonega, about 65 miles northeast of Atlanta.

A psychiatrist who evaluated Spears this week said he was capable of making a rational decision about whether to fight his execution.

Eighth such inmate

Spears was the eighth inmate executed this year in Georgia, which has executed more inmates than any other state this year, including Texas with seven.