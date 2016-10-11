In a two-way race, Clinton's lead over the real estate mogul is 52 percent to 38 percent.

Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton jumped to a double-digit lead on Monday over Donald Trump in the first poll carried out since the release of a recording in which the Republican bragged about groping women.

Clinton enjoys 46 percent support among likely voters against 35 percent for Trump in a four-way race that includes Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, according to the NBC News-Wall Street Journal survey.

In a two-way race, Clinton's lead over the real estate mogul expands to 14 points, 52 percent to 38 percent, according to the poll, which has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The poll was carried out after Friday's release of the shocking audio recording of Trump speaking in 2005, but before Sunday night's second presidential debate between him and Clinton.

A total of 52 percent of those polled said the recording should be a campaign issue, and 42 percent say it should not be.