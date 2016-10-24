The Democratic presidential candidate is stepping up her efforts in key battleground states ahead of U.S. polls

With just over two weeks to go before Americans vote for a new president, Hillary Clinton - who has widened her lead over Donald Trump - is stepping up her efforts in key battleground states to consolidate her lead.

The Democratic former secretary of state vying to become America's first female president leads the Republican real estate mogul among likely voters by 50 percent to 38 percent, according to a national ABC News poll. That is her highest score since the start of the race to succeed Barack Obama in the White House.

"We are behind," Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway admitted Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," nevertheless insisting that the race was not over.At an evening rally in Naples, Florida, the 70-year-old Trump called on his supporters to turn out en masse to "get rid of Crooked Hillary once and for all," using one of his favorite nicknames for his 68-year-old rival.

"Numbers are looking phenomenal in Florida. Don't believe the media," he insisted.

The Sunshine State is a key prize in the presidential race, one of several battleground states that are key for both candidates if they want to win on November 8.

Most polls put Trump a few points behind Clinton there.

Obama won the southern state by a razor-thin margin in 2008, but lost it to Mitt Romney four years later. Team Clinton is pulling out all the stops to put it back in the Democratic win column.