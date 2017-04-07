International

Chinese state media: Trump to visit China in 2017

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, on Thursday, in Palm Beach, Florida.   | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese state media say U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China later this year.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday that Mr. Trump will travel to China at an “early date” in 2017 but gave no details.

Mr. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first meeting this week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During last year’s election campaign and afterward, Mr. Trump talked tough about extracting better trade deals out of China and pressuring Beijing to do more to deter North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Mr. Trump joked at a formal dinner with Mr. Xi on Thursday that he had “gotten nothing” in long talks with the Chinese President but said they had developed a friendly rapport.

