According to Procuratorate, Mr. Xu and his family purchased the houses from 1995 to 2015 at a cost of more than 110 million yuan ($16 million).

A Chinese worker is being probed for owning a large number of properties, including 149 houses, valued about $16 million in a city in southeastern Jiangxi province.

Xu Linbao, a worker at the People’s Procuratorate of High-tech District in Nanchang City, is alleged to own 149 housing units in the city together with family members, the Nanchang City People’s Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Mr. Xu is believed to own more than 300 properties in Nanchang.

Mr. Xu still owes loans of more than 96 million yuan to local banks. He was suspended from his post in October, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

According to an initial investigation, Mr. Xu is suspected of fraudulent fund-raising with his son-in-law Long Yuewu, who was arrested for suspected credit card fraud in October.

Procurators have passed information about the case over to local police.