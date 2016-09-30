Five deaths were reported in Zhejiang Province in the east and five more in southeast Fujian Province

Ten people were killed in the devastation caused by typhoon ‘Megi’ in China and 29 others were listed as missing, the government said on Friday.

Five deaths were reported in east China’s Zhejiang Province and five more in southeast Fujian Province, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs said in a statement.

Over 2 million affected

About 2.09 million people had been affected as the impact of the typhoon spread to 16 cities in three provinces, including Zhejiang, Fujian and Jiangxi.

Most of the people listed missing were from two villages hit by landslips.

About 6,56,000 residents have been relocated and nearly 700 are in urgent need of basic living supplies, according to the statement.

Megi, the 17th typhoon this year, made landfall in Fujian on Wednesday, and brought heavy downpours and landslips in affected areas.

The typhoon has destroyed homes and crops and caused direct economic losses worth 5.53 billion yuan (USD 829 million), it said.