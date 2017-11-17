China must put maximum pressure on North Korea: Trump

more-in

U.S. President Donald Trump favours China taking a greater role in putting maximum pressure on North Korea to curb its nuclear weapons programme, the White House has said, following Beijing’s decision to send a special envoy to Pyongyang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Song Tao was set to visit North Korea on Friday to inform its leadership about the outcome of the recent Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China. Mr. Song was expected to convey a message from Mr. Xi to North Korea to join negotiations to halt its nuclear programme. He would also convey the contents of Mr. Xi’s discussions with Mr. Trump about North Korea, according to media reports.

Focus on Pyongyang

Last week in Beijing, the talks between President Xi and Mr. Trump focussed heavily on North Korea. After he left Beijing, Mr. Trump tweeted that he was impressed with China’s efforts to push for the de-nuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

“The President certainly favours China taking a greater role in putting maximum pressure on North Korea,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters. The Chinese envoy’s visit comes days after Mr. Trump’s completion of a five-nation tour of Asia.