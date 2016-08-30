China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned a car bomb attack on its embassy in Kyrgyzstan, which it said wounded three embassy staff, calling it an “extreme and violent attack".

China also urged Kyrgyz authorities to “get to the bottom of the incident", spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The three staff suffered minor injuries and have been taken to hospital, Ms. Hua said. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident, she added.

A suspected suicide bomber rammed the gates of the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, killing himself and wounding three others, Kyrgyz officials said.