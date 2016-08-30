TOPICS

World

China

Kyrgyzstan


crime, law and justice

terrorism (crime)


politics

diplomacy

politics

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned a car bomb attack on its embassy in Kyrgyzstan, which it said wounded three embassy staff, calling it an “extreme and violent attack".

China also urged Kyrgyz authorities to “get to the bottom of the incident", spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The three staff suffered minor injuries and have been taken to hospital, Ms. Hua said. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident, she added.

A suspected suicide bomber rammed the gates of the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, killing himself and wounding three others, Kyrgyz officials said.

RELATED NEWS

After embassy attack, Kyrgyzstan and China to step up fight against terror August 31, 2016

Explosion at Chinese embassy in KyrgyzstanAugust 30, 2016

More In: International | News