A provincial spokesman says a suicide attack against a security checkpoint north of Baghdad has killed at least nine people.

The spokesman for Salahuddin province, Ali al-Hamdani, said the suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car during rush hour on Sunday morning into the main checkpoint at the southern entrance of the provincial capital, Tikrit.

Al-Hamdani said five female students, a woman and three policemen were killed. He added that 25 other people were wounded.

IS handiwork?

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Islamic State (IS) militants have claimed multiple similar attacks.

The Sunni extremists frequently launch attacks targeting Iraq’s security forces and civilians in public areas.

In April 2015, Iraqi security forces drove out IS militants from Tikrit, about 130 kilometres north of Baghdad.