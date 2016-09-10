There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but Islamic State militants regularly attack civilian and security targets.

Two car bomb blasts outside a shopping mall in central Baghdad late on Friday killed at least 10 people and injured another 25, police and medical sources said.

One explosion came from a parked car and the other was caused by an explosives-laden vehicle driven by a suicide bomber outside the Nakheel mall, a police colonel said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but Islamic State militants regularly attack civilian and security targets inside Iraq's capital.

More than 25 people were also wounded in the bombing at Nakheel Mall across from the oil ministry, and the death toll was expected to rise.

The fight against Islamic State, which seized a third of Iraq's territory in 2014, has exacerbated a long-running sectarian conflict in Iraq, mostly between the Shia majority and the Sunni minority.

The militants have lost ground in the past year to U.S.-backed Iraqi government forces and Iranian-backed Shia militias, but such bombings show they can still strike outside the territory they control in northern and western Iraq.