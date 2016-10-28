Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, U.S., October 27, 2016.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is still trailing his opponent Hillary Clinton two weeks from Election Day, said he’d like to “cancel the election” and be declared the winner, media reports said.

“Just thinking to myself right now, we should just cancel the election and just give it to Trump,” CNN quoted Mr. Trump as saying during a rally in Ohio on Thursday.

“Her policies are so bad. Boy, do we have a big difference,” he said about his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The comment falls against the backdrop of Mr. Trump’s repeated and serious questioning of the legitimacy of the presidential election in recent weeks as he has tumbled in the polls.

Mr. Trump called the election “rigged” and argued that the media and establishment politicians are conspiring to sink his campaign.

According to a Fox News poll released Wednesday, Ms. Clinton has a three-point advantage over Mr. Trump.

The poll showed Ms. Clinton leading 49-44 per cent in the head-to-head matchup. That 5-point advantage is at the edge of the error margin. She was up seven a week ago (49-42 per cent).

Mr. Trump also mocked Ms. Clinton by referring to her as “very low energy” and has repeatedly argued that Ms. Clinton does not have the “strength or stamina” to serve as president.

On Tuesday, Ms. Clinton said that Mr. Trump would have called first US President George Washington “a loser” for stepping down after leading the country for eight years.