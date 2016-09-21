Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest child of Robert F. Kennedy, said in a Facebook post on Monday that George H.W. Bush told her that he planned to vote for Hillary Clinton. The former President, however, isn’t talking.

Ms. Townsend (65), a former Lieutenant-Governor of Maryland, posted a picture of her shaking Mr. Bush’s hand. “The President told me he’s voting for Hillary!!” the caption said.

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for Mr. Bush (92), would neither confirm nor deny Ms. Townsend’s claim.

Ms. Townsend told Politico website that she had met with the former President in Maine earlier in the day.

A report in The Texas Tribune in May had quoted Ms. McGrath saying that the former President was not planning to make a public endorsement. Former President George W. Bush,Mr. Bush’s oldest son, was also not planning on making a public endorsement, his aide Freddy Ford had said at the time. Neither of the two attended the Republican convention, though the younger Bush has campaigned on behalf of Republican candidates for Senate. — New York Times News Service