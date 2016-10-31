Independent external inquiry to be launched, Mayor rules out racism angle.

A 48-year-old man accused of murdering Indian-origin bus driver Manmeet Alisher in Brisbane by dousing him in a flammable liquid has been confirmed as a former mental health patient and authorities have ordered a time-bound probe into the treatment given to him.

According to State Health Minister Cameron Dick, Anthony Mark Edward O’Donohue had undergone treatment at Queensland Health’s mental health services.

The Minister also announced launching an independent external inquiry into the treatment given to O’Donohue.

Inquiry to be over in 8 weeks

Mr. Dick has said an independent investigation regarding his treatment will be conducted by forensic psychiatrist Paul Mullen and it would be completed within eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said on Monday the attack was not racially motivated and extended support to the family and friends of 29-year-old Alisher, who was also popular as a Punjabi singer.

The Mayor, who met the family and friends of Alishar, said there was no evidence that the attack was racially motivated and that residents of all races and backgrounds came together to show their support for the victim and Brisbane bus drivers.

But brother thinks it is racial

However, Alisher’s brother Amit Alisher, who had arrived from India on Sunday, was quoted by ABC news as saying, “We suspect that it may be [racially-motivated].

“We would like to see due process, we have faith in the Australian system,” he said.

The Mayor extended his support and deepest condolences to Alisher’s family, on behalf of the Brisbane community.

Memorial for him

The city council also announced establishing a fund to support Alisher’s family and Alisher will also be honoured with a permanent memorial after consultation with the local community.

Mr. Dick said, “To the extent possible, any findings and recommendations of this investigation will be released publicly.”

“Queensland Health will also assist with any investigation or inquiry conducted by the Queensland Police Service and State Coroner in relation to this incident. Metro South Hospital and Health Service will conduct an internal review of treatment and services provided to the accused. This is a mandatory process in cases such as this,” he said.

Incident of very serious nature

“However, given the very serious nature of this incident, I believe it is appropriate that there be an independent external investigation into the treatment provided within the health system to the accused,” he added.

The Health Minister said, “Accordingly, I have requested the Director-General of Queensland Health to commission an independent investigation under the Hospital and Health Board Act 2011 regarding treatment provided to the accused.”

Modi takes it up with Turnbull

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had raised with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull India’s concern over the brutal killing of 29-year-old Alisher.

Mr. Turnbull had expressed shock at the killing and conveyed to Mr. Modi that the matter was being investigated.