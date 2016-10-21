TOPICS

This is shameful and it is not the action or leadership that we expect from a P5 nation: Minister Tobias Ellwood

Britain sought to shame Russia on Friday for its deadly air strikes on the Syrian city of Aleppo, during a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council called by London to set up a special inquiry into violations.

“Russia, you are making the situation worse, not solving it,” Tobias Ellwood, the British government Minister for Africa and the Middle East, said in a speech to the Geneva forum.

“This is shameful and it is not the action or leadership that we expect from a P5 nation,” he said, referring to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Russia may respond later

Russia’s delegation was due to speak later in the debate.

